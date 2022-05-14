Letters to the Editor for May 15, 2022: Uncomfortable truths

Uncomfortable truths

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was thankful for "The Freedom to Read” article on the May 8 front page of The Times-Dispatch and the interactions now made possible using the QR codes. Those allowed me to view Hanover County Supervisor Michael Herzberg's comments on Zetta Elliott’s book, “A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart.”

According to Herzberg, who referenced specific passages, the book is about violence and anger, and degrades the police. I wondered how such a book could gain such acclaim.

Fortunately, I was able to find a video of Elliott reading the book and showing the illustrations. It appears Herzberg, as well as the parent complaining about the book, might not have read it in its entirety.

In the end, the young man dealing with the harsh emotions after the death of a woman at the hands of police finds love, compassion, peace and, as the work's title references, healing. Is this not how we would like, and indeed encourage, people to deal with the deep, harsh anger many often feel in the aftermath of the mass, school and police shootings that occur with such depressing frequency in our society?

Opinions about literature can widely vary. We all have our personal preferences, but I found Elliott’s poem to be poignant.

I would encourage Herzberg and the Hanover County School Board to reread the work in its entirety. There is an invaluable lesson for all of us to learn, and some uncomfortable truths we all need to face.

John Vance.