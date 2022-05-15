Letters to the Editor for May 16, 2022: Fighting chronic illnesses

Fighting chronic illnesses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we adjust to living with COVID-19, millions of people are missing from their everyday lives due to a chronic illness many are not aware of. The medical community also struggles to provide correct advice, and lacks proper funding to find treatments and a cure for it.

This disease is myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Each year on May 12, #MEAction recognizes the millions globally who are impacted by ME/CFS.

ME/CFS is a multisystem disease that causes profound metabolic dysfunction, and is accompanied by physical and cognitive limitations. People experience symptoms on a spectrum from severe to mild, and most notably, they develop post-exertional malaise — a worsening of symptoms after physical, emotional or cognitive exertion.

People with ME/CFS anticipated this increase in post-viral illnesses because this happened with previous viral epidemics. They raised the public health alarm, yet government institutions failed to prepare for the wave of people with new or worsened chronic illnesses post-COVID-19.

Preliminary studies show nearly half of people with long COVID are presenting symptoms of ME/CFS. Research on ME/CFS long has been underfunded despite having a disease burden higher than multiple sclerosis or HIV/AIDS.

The more we discover about the causes of ME/CFS, long COVID and other complex, chronic illnesses, the closer we move toward finding potential treatments and a cure. We need to call on our leaders and institutions to undo decades of neglect that systematically left millions of patients without recognition or support.

I am grateful for the work of #MEAction and countless patient advocates before me. Like me, they are here to let people know they are not alone. The more we lift up the #MillionsMissing, the closer we are to change.

Ronna Wertman.