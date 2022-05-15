Letters to the Editor for May 16, 2022: Shifting power, influence

Shifting power, influence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was delighted to read Martha Steger’s recent letter touting Giuseppe Tomasi’s 1958 novel, “The Leopard” (“Il Gattopardo” in Italian). The film adaptation by director Luchino Visconti is my favorite movie of all time.

Actor Burt Lancaster was excellent in the title role. Ironically, his character is more convincing in the original Italian version, with dubbing and English subtitles, than in the English language version presented in Lancaster’s own voice.

The story is about the Risorgimento — the unification of Italy — and more than that, it's about the shifting of power and influence from the old aristocracy to the emerging merchant class. It shows how things change, yet they don't.

To greatly oversimplify a complex work, it’s a bit like saying “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” Also, the characters are memorable: You see things through their eyes, and you feel their passions.

Visconti, himself a descendant of the aristocracy, spared no expense in making this film. It went bankrupt in the short run, but in the long run, it was worth the expense.

The English version of the book might be hard to find. I ordered a paperback copy years ago from the United Kingdom on eBay. The Italian version can be easily downloaded.

Mark R. Buckner.