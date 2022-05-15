Letters to the Editor for May 16, 2022: Student loan compromise

Student loan compromise

As someone who would benefit from federal student loan debt forgiveness, I have reservations. I was raised to own my decisions and live with the consequences. That includes paying, as agreed to, my financial obligations.

Student loan forgiveness might be a windfall for me and many other borrowers. But what I propose is a compromise.

Instead, lower the interest rates for student borrowers. I currently repay my loans at 6.8%. I suggest an interest rate between 1% and 3% for all existing federal loans; or tie it to the 10-year interest rate on U.S. savings bonds.

This would significantly benefit many borrowers and be a viable option for having the loans repaid (as agreed to when they were taken out) faster. In the end, it would lower monthly payments for borrowers, thus repaying the loans faster.

Part of my suggested interest rate restructuring also would allow borrowers to keep their current repayment term, with adjusted monthly payments based on the new interest rate. If they wanted, borrowers also could extend the loan repayment period for up to five years — making the monthly payments even lower. This would free up potential disposable income, allowing borrowers to use the difference for other expenses.

This suggested solution allows the government to have the loans repaid — yes, at a loss — but not a total one if the loans were forgiven for the yet-to-be-determined amount.

Raymond L. Cady Jr.