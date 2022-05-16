Letters to the Editor for May 17, 2022: Inconsistent decisions

Inconsistent decisions

A Times-Dispatch news article covered how Virginia Commonwealth University recently opted to raise tuition by 3%, beginning in the fall 2022 semester. Although numerous students, parents and faculty members have taken initiative and opposed this decision, the university feels it is crucial in order to "not water down the value of education," The Times-Dispatch report said.

Even public opposition from Gov. Glenn Youngkin was not enough to sway the board, which unanimously voted in favor of the tuition increase. VCU President Michael Rao stated that without the hike, the school likely would have been forced to cut at least 350 jobs, increase class sizes and possibly even remove classes.

The RTD report added that even with the 3% increase, VCU projects a budget deficit of at least $15 million, thanks to new expenses such as inflation-related maintenance, increased financial aid and a 5% mandated salary increase. As a result, VCU also decided on a 5% increase in fees and room-and board-expenses. These decisions are inconsistent with Rao's prominent long-term goal of providing free tuition for all low-income students.

Increasing tuition is necessary in this situation in order to combat the budget deficit VCU is expected to face. However, this tuition hike must be implemented in the correct manner, ultimately providing students and staff alike with palpable benefits. Research has shown linking tuition to financial aid and providing incentives to limit any increases are effective in controlling costs.

As long as the board and its advisors properly allocate and prepare the budget, VCU can continue to operate and provide quality education, while improving the experiences of all individuals associated with the institution.

Ameen Hosn.