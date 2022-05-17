Letters to the Editor for May 18, 2022: A very slippery slope

A very slippery slope

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was intrigued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent letter to presidents of Virginia's public colleges and universities, where he urged them to hire faculty "with diverse political perspectives."

Interestingly, Youngkin has attempted to squelch diversity initiatives addressing race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. There’s a level of irony here for sure.

That said, I’m wondering how colleges and universities would go about complying with the governor’s wishes. Should a certain number of faculty positions be reserved for candidates of a specific political persuasion? Should the hiring process include a background check of a candidate’s political beliefs and affiliations?

If a candidate misrepresents political views in order to be hired, would this later be grounds for dismissal? The litigation possibilities here are endless. Seriously, though, this is a very slippery slope.

Frank Morgan.