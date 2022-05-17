Letters to the Editor for May 18, 2022: Baby formula shortage

Baby formula shortage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There currently is a dire state and national crisis — a baby formula shortage. This crisis is not only affecting Virginia, but the entire United States.

Indeed, this issue is so severe, some mothers are being forced to water down baby formula, or even travel miles away just to find the nearest supplies. This issue is a disgrace and one that needs to be resolved immediately.

According to a recent Associated Press story, 50% of large-chain retailers were out of baby formula. This crisis is caused both by supply chain disruptions, as well as a “massive safety recall” by numerous prominent formula brands.

In fact, the crisis is so dire that some mothers are resorting to making formula from recipes dating to the 1950s or simply adding vitamins to evaporated milk. Neither "remedy" should be tolerated.

We, as a community, should be doing everything in our power to help mothers in need. I have sent letters to both Gov. Glenn Youngkin and President Joe Biden, requesting they use the full weight of their respective offices to provide much-needed resources to correct this crisis.

In addition to government intervention, there are numerous ways individuals can assist. Every one of us can help a mother with a newborn child.

We can make the trek to the closest store with formula for a new mother without a car. We can donate or volunteer at a local food bank. Finally, we can offer to babysit for a single mother who has to work 60 hours a week to help keep her baby fed.

By providing relief to Virginia mothers in need, we can overcome this tragic situation. It is our fiduciary duty as citizens, lawmakers and people of faith to see this crisis end.

State Sen. Joseph Morrissey.