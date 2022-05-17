Letters to the Editor for May 18, 2022: Who gets forgiveness?

Who gets forgiveness?

I understand people and politicians wanting to forgive student loans. It is a win-win outcome. Borrowers do not have to pay back money that they signed a contract to repay. Politicians get votes.

I have paid and I still am paying for my children to go to college. I saved money to send my children to college.

If the government wants to forgive all or part of these loans, will those of us who paid also get our money back? If the government is going to give money away that it does not have, I'll put my hand out for some of it, too.