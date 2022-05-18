Letters to the Editor for May 19, 2022: 10th Amendment thoughts

10th Amendment thoughts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I read Patrick Wilson’s recent news article on abortion remaining legal in Virginia, I thought, “This is a win for true constitutionalists.”

Perform a survey and I’m sure those who actually know what the 10th Amendment says would be in the minority. The United States was not designed to be overseen by one, overarching entity. Our country was to be regulated and organized in the states by its citizens and their elected representatives.

If elected officials act in the interest of their constituencies to restrict or ban abortions, then that’s their prerogative given the 10th Amendment. Any citizen who feels that strongly about abortion rights has the right to move to another state. That’s American freedom.

Now, someone might reply, “What if the state attempted to restrict your First Amendment right by appealing to the 10th Amendment?” I would say the state already attempted that during COVID-19 shutdowns and failed. For example, The Church of Christ in Martinsville has not missed an in-person worship service since 2020.

Am I happy that abortion might be restricted or banned in some states? Yes. Am I happy the 10th Amendment is having its day? Yes, I’m very happy about that. Am I wishing evil on my neighbors who disagree with me? No, never.

Caleb Robertson.