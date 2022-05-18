Letters to the Editor for May 19, 2022: 14th Amendment concerns

14th Amendment concerns

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Overturning Roe v. Wade will be the beginning of undoing other unenumerated rights under the 14th Amendment, which gives individuals the full right to live as free citizens.

Roe grants women the right to an abortion. Overturning this unenumerated constitutional amendment would be taking away a woman's right to a safe procedure.

This would lead to higher rates of unsafe abortions, complications and maternal mortality. This is supported by data from countries with strict abortion laws.

For example, Sierra Leone prohibits abortion. Research shows that because of this, the country has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality, where 10% of such deaths are the result of unsafe abortions.

Overturning Roe could lead to actions on other cases such as Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects the right of married couples to engage privately in the procurement and use of contraception. This could lead to state-level restrictions, especially on emergency options like Plan B.

The rights that allow us to live freely are in danger of being taken away. It is not morally ethical to take away a woman’s right to choose what is best for her and her unborn child.

Jasmine Carter.