Letters to the Editor for May 19, 2022: Denied or limited

Denied or limited

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we anticipate that each state will determine its own laws for women's health choices, we should remember other rights that, when left to each state, have been denied or limited.

These include slavery, rights of freed slaves, Jim Crow laws, segregation, interracial marriage, voting rights, LGBTQ equality, same-sex marriage, wage and hour rules, and so on. I thought this was the United States of America, but I have learned our rights as citizens increasingly depend on which state we live in.

I do not think the founders' intention of "states' rights" was to take away rights from women, people of color, LGBTQ people, the poor and other vulnerable citizens. But that is how those who need to subjugate others to maintain their power appear to have decided to proceed.

Susan Landsidle.