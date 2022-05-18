Letters to the Editor for May 19, 2022: The people will decide

The people will decide

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams' recent column, like much of the Roe v. Wade discussion, mixes up two quite different issues: Does the Constitution permit governments to restrict or ban abortion, and is it a good idea for them to do so?

The answer to the first question is: The Constitution says nothing about abortion. People who claim there is some implicit, unwritten right of privacy over personal medical decisions — which forbids the government from regulating abortion — are not recognizing that government regularly interferes in these decisions.

This includes even life-or-death issues, such as which treatments can be given to terminally ill patients. If Roe is overturned, the people (through their representatives) will decide what restrictions (if any) to put on abortion. I expect they will do a good job in this area.

James G. Russell.