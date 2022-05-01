 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor for May 2, 2022: Richmond's Poe

  • 0

Richmond's Poe

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I had a beautiful start to this past week, thanks to Catherine Baab-Muguira's column on "Why Poe belongs to Richmond."

In the first half, she created a kaleidoscope experience of six venues, instead of a bifocal trap — the Baltimore vs. Richmond claims we have heard in the past. The second half of her piece spoke directly to me, as she said it would.

I found myself pausing after each paragraph, reflecting on the building blocks that make me who I am. How she jammed so much thought into so little space is a literary gift — a true artform. Thank you for this memorable experience.

Capt. Tom Colligan.

Urbanna.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News