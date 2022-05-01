Letters to the Editor for May 2, 2022: Starbucks union unknowns

Starbucks union unknowns

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading recent articles concerning some Starbucks employees going with a union, I have a couple of questions that I haven't seen addressed.

First, how much are union dues going to be for each employee, and how much is it going to cost Starbucks to collect the dues and send them to the union?

Second and most importantly, what if Starbucks' unionized workforce decided the company offer is not enough and went on strike? Is the union going to supplement its lost income (as auto unions do) or are the employees just going to have to suck up the losses?

Last but not least, Virginia is a right-to-work state, so any nonunion employee at the union stores still would go to work. I wonder how that will work out for both union and nonunion employees.

Ronald McNamara.