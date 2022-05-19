Letters to the Editor for May 20, 2022: Full of hope

Full of hope

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past weekend was the world premiere of a stunning new performance by Richmond Ballet called "What’s Going On." The program was loud and raucous, yet holy.

Against a backdrop of significant and somewhat horrific quotes, protest songs from the 1960s and ’70s played. The words, the music and the dancing were raw and edgy — something most of us in the audience probably had been feeling for months now — and it provided great catharsis.

Singers included Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Melanie, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimmie Rodgers and Pete Seeger. Dancers included everyone in the corps — sometimes all at once — and they were bursting with energy, talent and hope.

The ballet has kept its programming going throughout COVID-19, with greatly reduced audiences and limited contact between dancers. But they were back with a roar, and the audience loved it. People spilled out onto Canal Street afterward, buzzing with praise and admiration for the brilliance of our own resident dancers and Artistic Director Stoner Winslett.

One of the most striking elements was the enormous quote board that comprised the entire back wall. It covered everything including the Vietnam War, COVID, the invasion of Ukraine, the burning of Black Wall Street, the AIDS crisis and George Floyd’s plea of “I can’t breathe.” It did not give you a warm, fuzzy feeling.

But in the final dance of joy with the entire cast on the floor, the rawness, edginess and even the despair of recent months gave way to hope. Thanks to Richmond Ballet, the state of the arts in Richmond is alive, well and full of hope.

Elaine Lidholm.