Letters to the Editor for May 20, 2022: Legitimacy concerns

Legitimacy concerns

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was baffled by a recent letter to the editor talking about the virtues of ranked-choice voting.

In California cities like San Francisco and Oakland, past candidates have openly asked for voters to rank them second or third. Some of these second- and third-place candidates actually have won positions.

No way is that legitimate. Just hold the elections for the first-place winners, and if there is no clear victor on the first go-around, then pay the small amount of money for a runoff election.

Michael Mitchell.