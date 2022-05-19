Letters to the Editor for May 20, 2022: Uses for our surplus

Uses for our surplus

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am totally baffled. There are many, many areas of inarguable need in Virginia, all of which have been widely publicized and acknowledged.

These include increased compensation for teachers, members of local and state law enforcement, corrections officers and behavioral health workers; mental health facilities; pension liabilities; infrastructure repairs; and health coverage for folks unable to be covered by existing private or state plans.

Virginians are blessed to live in a low-tax state. The commonwealth’s tax burden represents a very small percentage of its income.

It is incomprehensible that the good fortune of our surplus is not being used to address the needs we all know exist. Shame on the governor and members of the General Assembly who would choose to ignore this and exploit tax cuts, including the gas tax, for short-term political gains. If we really care, let’s put our money where our mouths are.

Steven A. Linas.