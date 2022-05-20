Letters to the Editor for May 21, 2022: It can happen here

It can happen here

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I read Michael Paul Williams' May 15 column, I was disturbed by the quote he included from Vanity Fair magazine, attributed to Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

"I tend to think we should seize the institutions of the left," Vance said. "And turn them against the left. We need like a de-Baathification de-woke-ification program." He also suggested former President Donald Trump would run again in 2024, and if re-elected, he should: "Fire every single mid-level bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people."

In 1935, Sinclair Lewis wrote a novel titled "It Can't Happen Here," where fictional demagogue dictator Berzelius Windrip was elected president in 1936.

Windrip did just that and worse — including taking over the banks, disbanding the Supreme Court, and creating a national army that terrorized and imprisoned anyone who spoke against his regime. This man was elected by a nation of unhappy citizens, felt put upon and neglected by the rich and powerful. They believed Windrip would create a perfect world for them, with tragic results.

It is frightening to me that Vance, a man who just a few short years ago was promoting optimism and hope, now is running for the Senate and promoting dissension. He, and others like him, could be elected.

It very well can happen here if we are not enlightened citizens who support and read newspapers like the RTD. Williams is so right when he said "information is the indispensable artillery" in the fight to preserve democracy.

Dolly Hintz.