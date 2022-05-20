Letters to the Editor for May 21, 2022: Silly statements

Silly statements

In response to Michael Paul Williams' May 15 column, I do not support former President Donald Trump. I do support the statement Williams quoted from Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance’s 2017 speech at St. Paul’s Church in Richmond.

I agree that Vance's recent over-the-top statement in Vanity Fair magazine was silly. He might be reflecting on President Joe Biden’s dismissal of former Trump officials (as does every new president) or he might have thought of the thousands of people who lost job opportunities when Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline.