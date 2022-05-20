Letters to the Editor for May 21, 2022: VCCS' twin mission

VCCS' twin mission

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a professor and dean in the Virginia Community College System, I thank Chancellor Glenn DuBois for his leadership. He is right to point out that during his 21-year tenure, “More than a quarter-million students have transferred from our colleges to universities.”

That’s why I was flummoxed to read, in his valedictory May 15 Times-Dispatch guest column, his rationale for why VCCS now should focus on adult learners and short-term credentials. “We gain nothing by competing with universities for that shrinking pool of 18- to 24-year-old traditional learners," DuBois wrote.

Research for the Brookings Institution by Phillip Levine shows even students eligible for the maximum Pell Grant (quoted at $5,500 in his February 2021 report) still need to take out thousands of dollars in loans per year to attend a public residential university. That same Pell Grant covers the entire cost of full-time tuition at a VCCS institution, where adult students can earn two years of debt-free education that then transfers toward a university degree.

“Just begin with us, take the right courses and earn high enough grades. Completing your associate degree guarantees your university acceptance," DuBois wrote.

Those of us who have devoted our teaching and administrative careers to preparing community college students for successful transfer do not see ourselves as “competing” with universities for them. We are collaborators with transfer institutions. In fact, the rich resources recently launched on the Transfer Virginia portal promise to usher in an era of even more seamless transition and progression through higher education.

I understand the current political climate is clamoring for short-term labor shortage solutions. But let’s not forget that for more than 50 years, VCCS has achieved its twin mission: preparing students for university transfer and for the workforce. We can and should continue to do both.

Miles McCrimmon.