Letters to the Editor for May 22, 2022: A few other facts

A few other facts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to his recent guest column on the need for American energy independence, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, likely knows he cherry-picked some facts for the piece. Given his position, one is left to ask why.

Wittman likely knows a few other things:

The government sold more oil and gas leases in 2021 than at any time since George W. Bush was president.

Congress legislates, not the president.

More than 9,000 oil and gas leases currently remain unused.

Gas prices began to increase at the end of the Trump administration and did not skyrocket until the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oil and gas are traded as commodities. The price of a barrel of oil is set by investors, not the president; and

Aging U.S. oil refineries, many of which were shut down at the time gas prices were artificially depressed due to the pandemic, have not been brought back online due to the need for age-related repairs.

These facts have have been mentioned in news articles about the increase in gas prices. As with so many challenges right now, most of them are global — related to coming out of the pandemic or the war in Ukraine.

There is little or nothing any president can do to quickly remedy these challenges, just as there was little or nothing our current president did to cause these challenges.

Thomas Cox.