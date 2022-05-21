Letters to the Editor for May 22, 2022: A momentous challenge

A momentous challenge

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With all due respect to Rep. Rob Wittman, I wish to respond to his recent guest column on the need for energy independence. I question his assessment of what is in Americans' best interest.

I am sure Wittman is aware of the need to address our warming world. Per the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world has until 2030 to diminish its carbon pollution by 50%.

If not, a catastrophic climate will result, with more deadly forest fires, water shortages, crop failures, stronger and more dangerous hurricanes, and flooding. With only eight years left to stabilize the climate, there is no place for more carbon from oil, gas or pipeline projects.

Now is the time for every person, business and government to cut its carbon by half. We can start with half as much air and car travel, and changing our diets to a no-meat preference.

These are the actions we can take that have greatest impact. Everyone will have to take responsibility and make changes. Humans have the tools to make these changes and we are ready to accomplish this momentous challenge.

At the same time, we will create a fair and just energy transition. This will make for an America we can believe in and work for. Congressman Wittman, we invite you to join us.

Tyla Matteson.