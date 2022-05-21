Letters to the Editor for May 22, 2022: Diversify energy sources

Diversify energy sources

I read with interest the recent guest column by Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, concerning the need for American energy independence. Of course, being a politician, he put blame for our current situation on the other political party.

But there is more than enough blame to go around. Both parties should be ashamed of themselves.

Wittman’s response to higher gasoline prices is to increase new oil and gas production, fast-track liquefied gas projects, expedite approval of all pipeline and energy development, and reduce red tape on energy development and financing. He apparently is not aware of climate change and the impacts his recommendations will have on greenhouse gas emissions.

The real solution for energy independence is to diversify our sources to include solar, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, wind and fossil fuels. We never are going to get rid of fossil fuels but we can reduce our dependence upon them.

The current high gas prices are a temporary issue and we can make voluntary decisions to cut back on travel until costs begin to fall back to normal. Increasing greenhouse gases with more fossil fuel production and transportation is not the answer.

We have seen increased fires, droughts, tornadoes, severe weather and higher-intensity hurricanes as a result of our dependence on fossil fuels, and greenhouse gas emissions. Future generations will not be able to voluntarily escape the climate change we have caused due to our irresponsibility in recognizing warning signs and failing to take required corrective actions.

I’ll leave one last thought: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result.

