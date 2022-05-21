Letters to the Editor for May 22, 2022: Science says otherwise

Science says otherwise

Is there a way to: a) help Americans hit hard by rising fuel prices; b) provide for U.S. national security needs; c) sell more natural gas to Europe to help replace Russian oil; and d) reduce carbon emissions sufficiently and quickly enough to mitigate their most devastating effects?

For an energy initiative to be worthy of consideration, it should effectively address all four needs. If there is a way, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, did not offer it in his recent Sunday guest column, “We must unleash American energy independence.”

Wittman's piece does not propose or mention reducing carbon emissions. He seems to think that with our current clean, safe technologies, we need no further steps. Science says otherwise.

Robert Morrison.