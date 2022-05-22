Letters to the Editor for May 23, 2022: A bastion of sanity

A bastion of sanity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Supreme Court is a bastion of sanity in Washington. Over the past 235 years, the nation has looked to the court for its wisdom, integrity, and the defense of our Constitution and laws of the land. Granted, there have been mistakes made over the years, but show me a person or institution that has not made errors over this time period.

Compare this to the shallow actions of the other two branches of government, where greed and incompetence reign. The justices are servants of our nation — a shining light in an otherwise dim performance by government. You might not like a ruling, but you can be assured each and every one was made after diligent study and in-depth research by some of this country's brightest legal minds.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to “pack the court” in the 1930s but wise legislators defeated this effort. The same effort is happening again.

Our forefathers designed our form of government with various checks and balances. The Supreme Court is part of that design. I urge our legislators to see through any shallow attempts to control an independent body and fight this on behalf of all Americans.

Richard F. O'Hare.