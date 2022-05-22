Letters to the Editor for May 23, 2022: An idea for safer roads

An idea for safer roads

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I noticed a recent Associated Press article in the RTD, referencing more than 43,000 traffic deaths nationwide in 2021.

Interstate 95, particularly between Richmond and Petersburg, is a nightmare of reckless driving. Many vehicles are traveling well in excess of 80 mph, suddenly changing two lanes at a time and endangering all who are obeying traffic laws.

The cities of Richmond, Colonial Heights and Petersburg, along with Chesterfield County, should practically set up 24/7 speed traps on I-95, like the city of Hopewell does along I-295. A revenue stream and safer roads, with fewer accidents, injuries and deaths: Doesn't that make sense?

Henry Brinkley.