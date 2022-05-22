Letters to the Editor for May 23, 2022: Dedication and resilience

Dedication and resilience

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Happy Nurses Month to all of my colleagues serving patients in the Richmond metropolitan area. I would like to acknowledge the dedication and resilience of those nurses who have supported patients, families and one another during the pandemic.

We've found ourselves in areas of nursing we thought we left many years ago, rediscovering our passion for basic patient care. Some of us have stepped into leadership roles vacated by people we never thought would retire.

For those who left, we miss you dearly. For those who stayed, we rise to the unimaginable challenge, and give our hearts and souls to the safe care of our patients.

Let's continue to serve our incredibly vulnerable patients with love and kindness. But most of all, let us care for one another tenderly.

The pandemic is not over. Our fight continues through supply chain and staffing shortages. It still is my ultimate pleasure to serve my patients at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System. Happy Nurses Month, team.

Chanté Logan.