Letters to the Editor for May 24, 2022: Bold steps to rebuild

Bold steps to rebuild

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Major climate investments currently in negotiation in the U.S. Senate are the kinds of bold steps we need to rebuild the United States better than before: modernizing our electricity grid; increasing our use of clean energy; and boosting clean transportation and public transit, which will create good jobs in Virginia.

These investments also will help Americans save on their energy bills — growing to $500 per year of savings. The clean energy incentives alone will save utility customers and companies more than $9 billion each year.

Tax credits and lower-cost financing for utilities will drive down costs. This is part of a proven trend: The cost of solar energy dropped 90% in the 10 years after the last major federal investment in clean energy. Wind costs dropped 70%.

I’m concerned about inflation, but nonpartisan, independent ratings agencies like Moody’s have confirmed the $550 billion in climate-related investments will help ease it. These policies will help create long-term economic growth via stronger productivity and job creation, and thus lower costs for families and businesses.

With inflation in the news, this makes the case for passing these investments even stronger.

Madison Crouch.