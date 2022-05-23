Letters to the Editor for May 24, 2022: Keep Virginia in RGGI

Keep Virginia in RGGI

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is disheartening to see the Youngkin administration’s continued attempts to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. RGGI addresses critical issues in the commonwealth, from providing funds for localities to build resilient infrastructure, to addressing sea level rise and flooding, to funding weatherization programs that help Virginians better afford their energy bills.

Without a doubt, Virginia is ground zero for climate change and sea level rise. This is a crisis, with consistent flooding in every corner of our state — especially on the coast. We have a moral responsibility to respond.

By withdrawing from RGGI, Gov. Glenn Youngkin would be leaving the most vulnerable communities in Virginia at risk — the very areas that so desperately need the help this program would provide.

We must continue advocating to our legislators and board members to keep Virginia in RGGI. Otherwise, flooding and sea level rise will only continue to get worse.

Stephen Hackney.