Letters to the Editor for May 24, 2022: Medicaid review

Medicaid review

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reading a recent Times-Dispatch article on Virginia's Medicaid review, I learned who it could possibly affect and how soon it could significantly change the amount of people covered by the program. Having up to 20% of recipients no longer eligible for Medicaid creates a problem in society.

With the pandemic affecting the whole world, the government decided years ago to put the Affordable Care Act into place, and it guarantees federal funding for lower-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities. I don't believe it would be fair to have the government assistance taken away, even though people supported by Medicaid still might be in predicaments related to the pandemic that threaten their well-being.

Instead of first reviewing eligibility, there should be a significant amount of jobs being created, allowing "safe haven" participants to become stable enough to support themselves in all aspects. Without that, it's a cycle of the government needing to give assistance to help the same people from before.

The government should take bigger steps to prevent these situations from happening again, rather than taking something away from people, and not having a plan.

Asia Puentes.