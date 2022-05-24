Letters to the Editor for May 25, 2022: A major offense

A major offense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Times-Dispatch’s news coverage of Envigo was extremely well written, and told a story that deserves very serious penalties for those who own the organization. Over the years, I have read articles about animal abuse, and most of the time, fines and jail sentences appear to be minimal.

This most recent RTD article about the welfare of the beagles is truly disgusting. How anyone can permit an organization like this to exist is beyond my comprehension. Places like this should be forced to close immediately.

The article states Envigo has been on notice since July 2021 for conditions that fall far below Animal Welfare Act standards. It has failed to provide proper care for thousands of beagles at its Cumberland County facility.

I know very little about the workings of the Animal Welfare Act. However, those employed by Envigo should be terminated right away, and replaced with people who have some concern for animal welfare.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin deserves credit for the "beagle bills" he recently signed. I also thank Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for their support.

But the bottom line is simple: Close all operations like this. Confiscate all of the animals, whether dogs or others. Put the owners in jail. Make this a major offense, and do not just give warnings.

Frank E. Herrelko, Jr.