Letters to the Editor for May 25, 2022: Church and state

For someone who wants a seat on the Hanover County School Board, Johnny Redd displays a stunning lack of knowledge of U.S. and Virginia history.

He claims, "Our country was established under the framework of biblical principles, precepts and commandments" and that he'll take a stand against "ungodliness" and "immoral and illogical ideologies."

Redd needs to study U.S. history more closely. The truth is quite the opposite.

The founders worked strenuously to ensure our government was not a church-state. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison argued against state support for any particular religion.

Madison saw how bloodshed in the name of religion had tainted the Old Country and he wanted none of it in the New World. He believed religion was most effective when completely separated from government.

Jefferson authored the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. He believed it was not government's business to impose a particular way of thinking on its citizens.

