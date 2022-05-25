Letters to the Editor for May 26, 2022: Real change

Real change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There is nothing more American these days than protesting. But protests and marches are so common as to be unremarkable, no matter what the cause or issue might be.

While media outlets pay rapt attention to demonstrations, the general public at large does not. We just yawn and say, "So, what else is new?"

Real change comes through other public forums and voting at the ballot box. Protests have become boring, and a waste of time and energy.

Lee Ellison.