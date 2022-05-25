Letters to the Editor for May 26, 2022: The power of protests

The power of protests

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Uproar surrounding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade has reached the community of St. Catherine's School for girls in Richmond. Students recently organized a protest in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively would overturn Roe and allow states to make abortions illegal.

Students gathered for 30 minutes, listening to speeches from the organizers: Manya Suri, Elinor (ChiChi) Lu, Catherine (Cate) Murko, Rose Shulman, Frances (Adley) Stephens, Killian Winn and Peter Huff. They condemned the Supreme Court's supposed ruling, through chants such as: “My body, my choice! Her body, her choice! Their body, their choice!”

The protest opened with Suri, a sophomore at St. Catherine's, who declared, “Young people must be a part of the fight for abortion justice. It is our bodies at stake. It is our future at stake. It is our lives at stake." Stephens added, “Banning abortions is a sexist, racist, classist and transphobic way to keep the oppressed oppressed."

The opening speech concluded with a loud eruption from observing students as they cheered for their classmates' powerful words. As others took the stand to share their perspectives on the possible overturning of Roe, two St. Christopher's School for boys students displayed their support for the pro-choice movement.

Huff took the stand as an ally, stating, “Something is very wrong today in this country — something which no longer can be ignored by men." He set the standard for all men to take action against banning of abortion, and to question the reputation and future of an America without access to it.

This protest was an example of the strength of the latest generation, which will not settle for anything less than equal rights for all.

Arianna Flota.