Letters to the Editor for May 27, 2022: Individual moral choices

Individual moral choices

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

George Will's recent column strains to manufacture ersatz moral umbrage by latching onto a single statement — an isolated incident — and tarring all progressive opinion with it. New York Attorney General Letitia James perhaps could have selected a better word than “proud” to describe how she felt after having an abortion.

Yet, is it possible James and the many other women who have run a gantlet of protesters to gain access to reproductive health care, to say nothing of abortion, are justified in their refusal to feel the shame the right wishes to inflict on them? Need these women have a scarlet letter “A” emblazoned on them?

Moreover, Will sidesteps more germane issues raised by Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion. Striking down Roe v. Wade will enable states to ban abortions without exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health.

State legislatures are not, as Will would have it, engaging in good faith moral discourse regarding when an embryo becomes clearly human, in order to define temporal boundaries when terminating a pregnancy is acceptable. They instead are rushing toward draconian restrictions.

Oklahoma has passed legislation banning virtually all abortions from the moment of fertilization. Its bill also apes Texas’ empowering of private citizens to sue for personal reward anyone even tangentially linked to an abortion. Nebraska also is considering a total ban.

The floodgates are open. It is striking how Will, a staunch proponent of personal responsibility, apparently sees little space for individual moral choice in the most intimate of moral decisions.

David Routt.