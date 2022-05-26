Letters to the Editor for May 27, 2022: Too many guns, deaths

Too many guns, deaths

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent print edition of The Times-Dispatch, there was a front-page story on gun violence in Henrico County, a national news blurb on six youths in Kansas charged with murder, and a back-page story on the Buffalo, N.Y., community mourning those murdered in the Tops mass shooting.

These news events can summed up in a simple statement: too many guns, too many deaths. Yes, there always is a backstory of who commits the shooting, and where and how the weapons were attained.

My message to those who can do something about it is: Stop talking and work with everyone to prevent as many deaths as possible from gun violence.

Louise H. Werner.