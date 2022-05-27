Letters to the Editor for May 28, 2022: A women's health issue

A women's health issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The potential override of Roe v. Wade has sparked much controversy about abortion. Although the issue is not a political concern, it has become polarized between the Democratic and Republican parties.

Abortion should not be an issue parties support or oppose; instead, it should one represented by the most impacted individuals: women.

Women should have the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion. Most women have a valid reason to get one, whether for medical, economic or personal reasons.

The leaked draft Supreme Court opinion stated there is no written right to privacy in the Ninth Amendment, making Roe's precedent on unconstitutional. One of the ways to stop the overturning of the matter is to make the voices of the people heard.

Some ways to voice opinions are through peaceful protest and reaching out to local members of Congress with concerns. However, if the case is overturned, and a woman is prosecuted for having an abortion, she could start her own court case — arguing it up to the Supreme Court, setting a new precedent that replaces Roe and allows women the right to privacy.

While there might be trial and error, this approach would show the court how serious the issue is and prove the need for a national-level law allowing abortion rights. For these reasons, the court should not overturn Roe.

Rachael Saunders.