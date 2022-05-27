Letters to the Editor for May 28, 2022: Choices are essential

Choices are essential

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Roe V. Wade was a landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protected the rights of pregnant women to have an abortion. If the case is overturned, states likely will refer back to previous laws.

The draft Supreme Court opinion from Justice Samuel Alito said “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion," so “the inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions.” Furthermore, this concept could mean anything not deeply rooted in our constitution is invalid, which would affect other rights that are not explicitly protected.

There are numerous reasons for women to have an abortion. Although people push the narrative that they use it as a form of birth control, they can occur for reasons such as: the patient is a victim of sexual assault; there are fetal/physical health problems; the patient is not emotionally/mentally mature or financially stable; or the patient’s life is at risk.

Everything in life is perspective, and there can not be strict guidelines for every practice in this world. During the pandemic, many people were frustrated with having to wear masks in public, often using language like “my body, my choice."

There are a multitude of choices we can make in life, but limiting others' freedom to satisfy personal morals leads to more danger than imagined. You might not agree with how your neighbors live their lives, but at the end of the day, you have your own, because choices are essential.

Allison Morris.