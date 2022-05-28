Letters to the Editor for May 29, 2022: A guiding light

A guiding light

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What a nice recent RTD article about Peggy Singlemann’s retirement from Maymont. She is truly a guiding light and because of her vision and perseverance, the gardens at Maymont have flourished and grown.

I was fortunate enough to be one of her volunteers. As I worked in the garden, she directed our daily volunteer activities.

I learned how to separate irises, prune and care for roses, prepare and care for soil, plant bedding plants, and plan a garden for all seasons. She patiently taught us so much as we dug, pruned, planted and raked under her watchful eye. Her practical knowledge of every plant was remarkable.

As I work in my own garden, I often think of Peggy. I try to follow her advice.

Thank you to the RTD for its coverage. And thank you again, Peggy, for all you gave us and Maymont — for your generosity, and most of all, for your joyful and happy self.

Jane C. Fawley.