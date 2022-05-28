Letters to the Editor for May 29, 2022: Lighting a candle

Lighting a candle

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a retired teacher and have voted in every election since I turned 18 years old. I have watched politics progress during my lifetime and am reminded of a quote my mother often referenced: "It's better to light one candle than curse the darkness." I am tired of cursing the darkness and instead want to light a candle.

As voters, we are faced with decisions about the United States' leadership. We have watched as Russian forces invaded Ukraine; as brave Ukrainians defended their homes and towns; and as millions fled to neighboring countries for their safety. We also have watched Ukraine's leadership during this incredibly difficult time.

I have been amazed and inspired by the leadership from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and I want that kind of leadership in my country.

As taxpayers and voters, we have every right to look for, support and demand better leadership. I ask you to take a serious look at this country's leaders — top to bottom.

Inspired leadership is sorely missing. Our current government leaders do not work together for the common good and far too often, they are more interested in maintaining their current jobs than improving citizens' lives.

We have a failing two-party system, and it is time for each of us to seek out inspired and inspiring leaders who will put divisiveness, personal interests and party politics aside. We then should give these people our encouragement, support and votes.

Judy Davis.