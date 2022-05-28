Letters to the Editor for May 29, 2022: Teen mental health

Teen mental health

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Teen mental health issues are on the rise in the United States. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among children ages 6-17, depression and anxiety rates increased from 5.4% in 2003 to 8.4% in 2011-12.

What changed? Increased use of smartphones and social media among teens are among the issues. They have contributed to the decline in teen mental health, in complicated ways that are not fully appreciated.

Social media use chips away at teens' self esteem by introducing them to fabricated versions of what life should look like. Influencers encourage young people to aspire to fabulous wealth, expensive clothes and exotic trips.

The problem is influencers aren’t showing their audiences a realistic portrayal of their personal lives. This can leave teens feeling dissatisfied with their own worlds.

Another issue is cyberbullying. In my experience, it's the main form of bullying among teens today, and it's more devastating because you have no idea who the bully is. Furthermore, millions of others can witness and join in on an attack.

Social media is bad for teen mental health, but there are some solutions to help mitigate this problem. For example, teens can block users with negative comments, take time off from social media or have real human interactions.

J.W. Price.