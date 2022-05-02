Letters to the Editor for May 3, 2022: A cleaner future

A cleaner future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For generations, central Appalachia did the hard, dangerous work of providing coal that powered America. Miners earned a good, honest living, but also paid a heavy price.

They lived through painful cycles of boom and bust. They sacrificed their health — and often their lives — working in harsh conditions with coal dust and other hazards. Their communities suffered from the industry's environmental impacts and its economic decline.

Growing up in Wise County, I almost became a coal miner myself — until another miner, my father-in-law, talked me out of it. He didn’t want his daughter to live with constant fear that I might not make it home, as his wife had.

I now am helping power America with renewable energy, working on solar projects that provide jobs and training for skilled Virginia professionals. Private enterprise is doing its part, but places like Wise need sound public policy to help transition from a coal mining past to a cleaner future.

Too often, people and their communities have been left behind, their sacrifices forgotten — even as they bear the brunt of the harmful effects of climate change. The U.S. Senate is considering key clean energy programs and incentives that will reduce nationwide greenhouse gas emissions. They also will strengthen local economies hurt by the transition away from fossil fuels, and local communities that have dealt with pollution from fossil fuel extraction and burning.

Things like bonus tax credits and cash payout options for folks who don't owe enough in taxes help ensure solar is more accessible in communities that need it most. As the Senate considers a new clean energy-focused budget reconciliation program, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner must work to retain key provisions that help build a new, homegrown clean energy economy in Southwest Virginia.

Matt McFadden.

Business development associate,

Secure Futures Solar.