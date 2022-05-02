Letters to the Editor for May 3, 2022: Kudos to Henrico employees

Kudos to Henrico employees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During National Volunteer Week in April, Henrico County employees took on community tasks to improve areas of need. We were fortunate to have a group who worked to uphold the county's promise to help restore its historic African American cemeteries.

On a recent Saturday morning, volunteers arrived at the Sons and Daughters of Ham Cemetery near the University of Richmond. It was the site of a major cleanup in preparation for an electronic sweep of the property to reveal the placement of graves.

Sheriff Alisa Gregory and Deputy County Manager for Community Affairs Monica Smith-Callahan were among the volunteers, both clad in work shoes and gloves. They literally dug in, along with colleagues, to help clear the landscape of wisteria and dead wood.

We send thanks and kudos to these tireless workers. They represented the county well, and they showed a commitment to honor the departed in at-risk cemeteries like Sons and Daughters of Ham.

Marianne Rollings.