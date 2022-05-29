Letters to the Editor for May 30, 2022: Devotion and courage

Devotion and courage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A young boy awakens early in the morning. He gets up, dresses himself and rushes downstairs for breakfast. His young mother has pancakes and bacon ready. He looks up and asks, “Are we going to see Daddy today?” She looks at her son, smiles and says, “Yes, after we eat our breakfast and clean up the dishes, we are going to see him.”

After breakfast, the mother loads a picnic lunch into their car and buckles her son into his car seat. They drive several hours before pulling into a crowded parking lot. She unbuckles him and retrieves the picnic basket. They begin walking across the manicured lawn, among the trees that shade this peaceful place.

They pass other families as they walk to their destination. The mother begins spreading a picnic blanket on the ground as her son kneels down. He places his forehead against the granite grave marker and whispers, “I love you, Daddy.”

The mother turns away as tears well up in her eyes. The son turns to her and says, “Mommy don’t cry. Daddy died so his men could come home to their families. He is a hero.”

The mother turns and embraces her son as tears stream down her cheeks. He wipes her tears and again says, “Mommy, please don’t cry.” He suddenly stands with his arms down by his sides, looks up and smiles.

The mother feels a hand on her shoulder. She turns and sees the men of her husband’s squad, standing with their families. Their eyes also are filled with tears. They came to pay their respects to their squad leader and brother who gave his all for them.

God bless the fallen and their families on Memorial Day. And every day, revere their selflessness, devotion and courage. We are Americans because of their service, selflessness and ultimate sacrifices in defense of our nation, our constitution and our liberty.

Wendell Wyland.