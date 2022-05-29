Letters to the Editor for May 30, 2022: Selfless service

Selfless service

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Memorial Day is far more than a day for merchandise sales or the unofficial start of summer. It is a day we set aside to honor the brave service members who have fallen in their military duties in the U.S. armed forces.

At cemeteries across the commonwealth, families will pay their humble respects and quiet tributes to fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers who gave their lives so that we, the living, may be heirs to the freedoms they defended. The loss may be fresh, or it may be distant but still a painful memory. If you visit any cemetery, you will see tokens of remembrance — flowers, stones and photos — left behind by those who still are grieving.

Many combat veterans still struggle just to make it to tomorrow because they endured the horror of war. Unfortunately, statistics show many of them take their own lives to quell demons that have haunted them from serving in combat.

Yes, across Virginia there are countless fields of honor where those who lie eternally in repose paid dearly for the freedom we enjoy — and many take for granted today. Their selfless service and deaths were paid to preserve your individual freedom and liberty. It our duty to never forget those who answered the call to keep the flame of freedom alive.

Capt. James Poplar.

USN. (Ret.)