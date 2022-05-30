 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for May 31, 2022: Extremely enlightening

Extremely enlightening

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Holly Prestidge and the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the unprecedented coverage of the nominees vying for the Mechanicsville District seat on the Hanover School Board. Several of the nominees are known to me but showcasing each of them was extremely enlightening.

As a Hanover resident, I am heartened that we have so many willing to serve in this important position. The Board of Supervisors has a difficult choice to make. Thanks to your coverage, we will be well acquainted with our next representative on the Hanover School Board.

Doreen Davis Peay.

Mechanicsville.

