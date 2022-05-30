Letters to the Editor for May 31, 2022: Uncanny ability

Uncanny ability

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I want to recognize the empathy RTD columnist Bill Lohmann has shown toward our nonprofit, The Positive Vibe Foundation (Max's Positive Vibe Cafe), over the years.

In 2003, Lohmann saw a small blurb in Style Weekly, covering our project to open a restaurant that would hire and train young adults with disabilities in food service. This includes my son, Max, who has muscular dystrophy.

As my son and I had this dream, fundraising was not going so great. Lohmann offered to write a column that would tell our story and hopefully raise awareness. His great piece helped us approach funding sources and donations to build the restaurant.

We still continued to have trouble securing enough funds to finish the build-out. Lohmann contacted us again in 2004 to see how it was going.

We started training Iceman III, a young man with cerebral palsy, at a church kitchen. I told Lohmann that afterward, Iceman III secured a job at the Richmond Hilton.

Lohmann then did another article that put our organization over the top. Major support came from Jim and Bobby Ukrop, John Woodfin, Chuck Guedri, David Owen, Jim Mitchell and many others. We opened in January 2005, and began the hard work of running the restaurant and training program.

As the years went on, Lohmann did several follow-ups on program successes, which helped develop more support for our nonprofit. There were some lean times where his timely pieces really helped us continue.

National recognition — and our 1,600 graduates — would not have been possible without Lohmann's continued support. Many Richmonders know his uncanny ability to find uplifting stories in our area, but maybe not about his contributions toward keeping projects alive and kicking.

As we turn the page on 20 years of The Positive Vibe Foundation, we need to be grateful for people like Lohmann and their commitment to positively affect our community.

Garth Larcen.

Board chair, Positive Vibe Foundation.