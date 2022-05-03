Letters to the Editor for May 4, 2022: A relieved resident

A relieved resident

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news article reported the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts no longer would be part of a project "re-imagining" Monument Avenue. After the past few years of civil unrest, I felt relief at the possibility that my neighborhood no longer would be used as a political football, or targeted for vandalism and harassment.

There was a detail in the article that did leap out: Museum officials expected $10 million from the state to "facilitate the planning process with historians, architects, landscape designers, activists and community members over the next few years."

Wow, talk about a boondoggle. Monument Avenue does not need $10 million worth of “re-imagining.” If the commonwealth and the city of Richmond really wanted to facilitate our neighborhood's healing, they would leave Monument Avenue alone and put the money toward rebuilding William Fox Elementary School.

Fox Elementary truly represents the best of our neighborhood, serving an economically and racially diverse group of students from across several Richmond neighborhoods. Our community doesn't need “re-imagining." It needs a new school building.

Jerel C. Wilmore.