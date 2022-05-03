Letters to the Editor for May 4, 2022: Car tax plea

Car tax plea

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently received my personal property tax bill from Henrico County for two cars. The amount for one vehicle went up 47%; the other went up 56%.

This is totally unacceptable. County residents are not making money off of old cars. We cannot sell them because we likely would not be able to buy replacements.

Residents are struggling with the costs of gasoline, food and more. And many of us are low-income or on fixed incomes. I know people are going through the same inflation issues.

Henrico needs to step back and put the assessments back to where they were for 2021. Don't penalize us residents for things beyond our control, especially when we are not making any money on them.

How much money is the county collecting for this temporary jump in car values? I ask that the Board of Supervisors call an emergency meeting and consider rectifying this problem.

John Jurkow.