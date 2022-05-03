Letters to the Editor for May 4, 2022: Re-imagined shelter system

Re-imagined shelter system

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Forget the cosmetic project of "re-imagining" Monument Avenue. Reallocate the proposed $10 million to build a comprehensive shelter for people experiencing homelessness, and others who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The city of Richmond's current shelter system seems to be underfunded and poorly run. Why not take a bold stand?

Leave the already (mostly) beautiful Monument Avenue as is, and provide 24/7 shelter year-round; comprehensive job training; substance abuse counseling; mental health services; and food, clothes and hygiene aid, all under one roof.

Virginia Beach built a first-rate shelter that opened in 2018. Why won't Richmond?

Any funding allocated by the state and the city would help accomplish this. Too many people experiencing homelessness are suffering and falling through the cracks with the current scattered, Band-Aid approach.

Joey Matthews.